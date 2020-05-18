Bjork says Aggies eager to get back to training on campus

On Friday SEC Presidents and Chancellors will vote on allowing member schools to open up its training facilities that has been closed since mid March to student athletes.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork shared a conversation he had with quarterback Kellen Mond last week and that players are looking forward to getting back on campus and preparing for the 20-20 season this fall.

"I was leaving my office here in Kyle Field and Kellen was in the parking lot here at the Bright Center and I rolled down the window and we kinda did the elbow bump across the car and I asked him, 'Kellen, What is the mindset of the players," said Bjork.

''Mr. Ross we want to play! We want to play! When will the weight room open? When can we get back on the practice field," responded Mond.

"They are chomping at the bit. And I ask him are you guys ready to get back after it," continued Bjork.

"He said absolutely! We are chomping at the bit. We know that you all will make us safe. We know it will be the safest environment possible, but we are ready to play and we are excited about this season," told Mond to Bjork.

"I thought that was really neat. Kellen is our leader. He is in many ways the face of the football program. It was great to hear his perspective. That is one example I think it is pretty impactful to hearing from Kellen Mond," concluded Bjork.

Hopefully they can return on June 1st and workout in a way that is safe to everyone involved. Bjork added that reopening training facilities is one of several things that University Presidents and Chancellors have discussed weekly for the past two months.