Blair Goes for 800th Career Victory, No. 11 Aggies Host Houston Sunday

The No. 11 Texas A&M women's basketball team is set to host Houston Sunday, Dec. 15 at 11p.m. as head coach Gary Blair goes for the 800th win of his head coaching career. The Aggies took it down to the final seconds against TCU Wednesday, when junior guard Chennedy Carter scored the final seven points for the Aggies, including a floater in the lane with three seconds on the clock to lift A&M to a 70-68 victory to move A&M to 8-1 this season. Houston is coming off a week of rest following a 67-53 win over Louisiana Tech at home last Sunday, as the Cougars enter the weekend at 5-5 on the year.

About the Matchup

• Sunday's game marks the 61st meeting between Texas A&M and Houston, with the Cougars leading the all-time series 33-27 ... The Aggies lead the series in College Station with a 14-12 edge at home.

• The two teams were members of the Southwest Conference and have met seven times since the league disbanded in the mid 90's ... The Aggies have claimed five of those seven meetings, including four straight in the series.

• A&M topped the Cougars, 68-52, in Houston last season ... Four Aggies scored in double figures, led by a 25-point performance from Chennedy Carter.

• Houston assistant coach Jamila Ganter played for head coach Gary Blair from 2003-07.

• Coach Blair holds a 9-2 record when facing Houston and has won all three meetings with Cougars' head coach Ronald Hughey.

Quick Hits

• Junior guard Chennedy Carter currently sits in fourth place on A&M's all-time career scoring list ... She scored 25 points against TCU to up her career total to 1,696.

• Carter sits atop the SEC's scoring list and ranks fifth in the nation, averaging 22.7 points per game on the season.

• Carter is in the midst of a multi-season double-figure scoring streak that now spans 48 games ... She has scored in double figures in 73 of her 74 career games.

• Carter's game-winner with three second left to play against TCU marked the second time this season the Aggies have won in the final seconds after junior forward Ciera Johnson laid in the game-winner at Rice earlier this year.

• Junior guard Kayla Wells has scored in double figures in four straight games after putting up 10 in the win over TCU.

• Junior forward N'dea Jones ranks third in the SEC, grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game, while senior forward Cheah Rael-Whitsitt's 7.2 boards per game average tying her for 12th.

• The rebounding duo balances the floor as Jones' 6.6 defensive rebounds per game ranks second in the league, and Rael-Whitsitt brings down 3.8 offensive boards to sit in third.

• Rael-Whitsitt has given A&M a spark off the bench, grabbing 5-or-more rebounds in six of the last eight games.

• Head Coach Gary Blair aims to become the fifth active head coach to surpass 800 wins in his head coaching career, boasting a 799-323 record.

Chasing 800

• Head coach Gary Blair is closing in on the 800th victory of his head coaching career, boasting a 799-323 career record, needing just two wins to reach the milestone.

• Coach Blair will become the 11th coach in Division I women's basketball history to surpass 800 victories.

• Coach Blair will be the fifth active head coach to reach the 800 mark.

Active Coaches (current school): Record

Tara VanDerveer (Stanford): 1,075-247

Geno Auriemma (UConn): 1070-139

C. Vivian Stringer (Rutgers): 1028-413

Muffet McGraw (Notre Dame): 928-282

Gary Blair (Texas A&M): 799-323

Watch and Listen to the Aggies

Sunday's game will be televised on SEC Network with Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Tamika Catchings (analyst) calling the action.

The radio call of the game will be available in the Bryan-College Station area on 1620 AM and 93.7 FM. Describing the action are Tom Turbiville (play-by-play) and Tap Bentz (analyst).