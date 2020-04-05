Blair reminisces on 2011 National Championship

Nine years ago today, Texas A&M Women's basketball cut down the nets after taking down Notre Dame 76-70 in the National Title game.

Head Coach Gary Blair says everything about that title run was special. From beating rivals Baylor to their comeback victory in the semi-finals over Stanford, Blair knows just how much that 2011 team means to Aggieland.

"Sometimes you're measured by have you actually ever done it, and we have. That's just something I'm very proud for all my coaches that were with me, all the fans that were with me, and then all the fans that have jumped on the bandwagon since. We gave people hope, and then we were able to get the job done," reminisced Blair.

Blair says next year for the 10 year reunion of the championship, they'll have something big planned.