Blair voices disappointment in lack of fan support in Tuesday's season opener

Tuesday night Gary Blair and his 6th ranked Aggie women's basketball team tipped off its season against Arkansas Little Rock.

While the Trojans may have led early, it didn't last long. Ciera Johnson had a double double for the Aggies with 24 points and 13 rebounds as Texas A&M built a 44-18 halftime lead.

SEC preseason player of the year Chennedy Carter added 16 points and led the team with 6 assist.

While Coach Blair was pleased with his team's effort in the opener, he spoke out after the game about the lack of attendance for the 6th ranked team in the country.

"I'm embarrassed for the fans that were not here," said Blair after Tuesday's game.

Texas A&M athletics published in the games' box score that Tuesday's attendance was 2,758.

"We're the highest ranked team at Texas A&M right now that is currently playing. We're going to play the United States Olympic team that at least 8 out of 12 of those (players) will be on the Olympic team in Tokyo. If you're not going to come out and see the sixth ranked team (Thursday), at least come out to see the Olympians because red, white, and blue they deserve every bit of it," concluded the A&M Women's 17 year head coach coach.

The game against the U.S. National team will tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday night at Reed Arena.

