Blinn golfer John Baker wins the University of Houston-Victoria Fall Classic

Blinn College golfer John Baker won the University of Houston-Victoria Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek on Tuesday. The tournament concluded after one round due to weather.

Baker shot a 5-under 66, an individual and Blinn men’s golf program low round record, to propel the Blinn “B” team to a third-place tie.

“John Baker shot his career low round and was never in trouble off the tee,” said David Johnson, Blinn head coach. “He hit a lot of greens and putted well. That’s how you play quality golf and shoot scores like that.”

The Blinn "A" team placed second out of eight teams after recording an 8-over 292 to set the lowest team round record in the history of the men's golf program.

“The men’s team played really solid this tournament and we improved a lot around the greens with our scoring clubs and managing our speed on the greens from our first tournament,” Johnson said. “We took nine players and they all got valuable playing experience under tournament pressure. Overall I was pleased with the entire squad and their finishes.”

Riley Simmons led the “A” team with a 1-under 70 to tie for fourth place, while Bryce Penn shot an even par 71 for a seventh-place tie. Teammates Travis Edwards shot a 75, Casey Harmon shot a 76 and Isaiah Brevick shot a 77.

The “B” team posted a score of 295 as Connor Doyle shot a 74, Justin Dees shot a 75 and Tanner Prichard shot an 80.

UHV won the tournament with a score of 286, while Tyler Junior College and Our Lady of the Lake tied the Blinn “B” team for third.

Next, Blinn will compete in the Tempest Invitational in Gladewater on Sunday, Oct. 6, through Tuesday, Oct. 8.