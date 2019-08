The #11 Blinn Buccaneers won their season opener 62-7 against Texas A&T at home at Cub Stadium.

The Buccaneers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after two Brock Landis touchdown passes to Trea Shropshire.

Blinn is back at home again on August 31st against Tyler Junior College at 7 p.m.