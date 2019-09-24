Blinn women’s golf places fourth at the UHV Fall Classic

The Blinn College women's golf team finished in fourth place at the University of Houston-Victoria Fall Classic at The Club at Colony Creek on Tuesday. The tournament concluded after one round due to weather.

The Buccaneers posted a team score of 344 as three Buccaneers finished in the top-15. Madison Davis and Cheyenne Sowda tied for 11th place with a score of 84, while Sierra Jameson placed 14th with an 85. Teammates Julia Janczak and Kenzie Price each shot a 91.

“The women’s team made some good strides this week at being more consistent off the tees and the ladies are very receptive to our coaching so that is exciting,” said David Johnson, Blinn head coach. “We need to improve on our play around the greens and mostly we need to adjust to the speeds of the greens we are playing week to week.”

Tyler Junior College won the tournament with a team score of 309.

Next, Blinn will compete in the Tempest Invitational in Gladewater on Sunday, Oct. 6, through Tuesday, Oct. 8.