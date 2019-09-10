Bombers Rake in the TCL Post-Season Awards after their Championship season

After taking home the 2019 Texas Collegiate League Championship this season, the Bombers also won Coach of the Year, TCL Player of the Year as well as Co-Freshman of the Year. The Bombers had a total of 7 players recognized for their outstanding achievements this year with 5 on the All-TCL team and 2 winning overall TCL awards.

Chase Kemp, a standout for the Bombers, was named TCL Player of the Year for 2019. The Lamar University player finished the season with a .338 batting average, 11 doubles, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs, and an impressive OPS of .935. Kemp set the tone for the team with his hot bat all season long while providing a consistently solid defensive effort at first base. Kemp, also voted as a mid-season TCL All-Star, was in his second season with the Bombers showing large improvements from his first summer. Chase Kemp provided leadership and was an integral part of the 2019 Championship Bombers.

Hunter Dobbins, a local Rudder High School product who currently plays at Texas Tech, was named the TCL Co-Freshman of the Year. He did his damage for the Bombers from both the mound and the batter’s box accumulating 25 strikeouts over 20 innings pitched good for a 1.35 ERA while scoring 9 runs and knocking in 11 RBI in only 51 plate appearances. Dobbins' versatility and strong arm down the stretch helped seal some late games during the championship run.

Bombers Designated Hitter, Bryant Shellenbarger, was named to the All-TCL team after his great season with the bat. The University of Akron player hit .302 on the season while driving in 36 runs with his 17 extra base hits (7 doubles, 6 triples and 4 home runs). Shellenbarger was a mainstay at the top of the order for the Bombers all season while consistently providing a threat to do damage on every pitch thrown his way.

Catcher and Texas A&M University player, Hunter Coleman, was also named to the All-TCL team with 3 home runs, 12 RBIs, 22 runs scored and an OPS of .890. Hunter split time at First Base and Catcher for the Bombers while providing solid defense and a consistent impact on. The Bombers lineup to help secure their 6th championship.

Cole Coker, another stand out position player in the outfield, was our final position player to be named to the All-TCL team. Coker, a teammate of Kemp's at Lamar University, had a .319 batting average, 23 RBIs, 33 runs scored, on top of an impressive 19 stolen bases on the year. Coker, like Kemp, Coker was in his second summer with the Bombers. The Bombers lead-off hitter was as consistent as one can be leading the league with 14 doubles and providing an OPS of .843.

Henry Bird and Dontae Woodard were the two Bombers pitchers to be named to the All-TCL team. Bird, out of Texas A&M Corpus Christi, pitched 54.2 innings for the Bombers and struck out an impressive 52 batters while only walking 17 in the process. His efforts led to a 2.96 ERA on the season along with .933 WHIP. Woodard, out of Texas State, pitched 38 innings for the team with a 2.37 ERA, .974 WHIP, striking out 40 batters and only walked 13 while winning 4 games for the Bombers. Both Bird and Woodard saw significant innings in the playoffs for the Bombers as they helped lead the pitching staff to a championship season.

Our final TCL award winner, Coach Brian Nelson, was named the TCL Coach of the Year bringing home his first championship as the Bombers Head Coach in 2019. The 2019 Bombers started the summer with a record breaking 10-0 and paired their Regular Season Championship with their Postseason Championship run. When asked about being voted Coach of the Year, Coach Nelson said, “It’s a huge honor for me to be voted as the top coach in the league this summer. I think it is a testament to our staff on and off the field. One person cannot accomplish a championship alone, and I’m surely no different. A lot of hard work goes into this year ‘round, we have really good players that love to win, and a staff that loves winning and will work their butts off to accomplish their goals. I’m so very proud of everyone in the Bombers organization. This is a shared honor for us.”

2019 TCL Award Winners

Coach of the Year: Brian Nelson, Brazos Valley

Player of the Year: Chase Kemp, Brazos Valley

Pitcher of the Year: Luke Baley, Baton Rouge

Co-Freshman of the Year: Hunter Dobbins, Brazos Valley & Braydon Credeur, Texarkana

2019 All-TCL Team

C: Hunter Coleman, Brazos Valley

1B: Ryan Flores, Victoria

2B: Champ Artigues, Acadiana

3B: Tom Litchty, Texarkana

SS: Payton Robertson, Victoria

OF: Cole Coker, Brazos Valley

OF: Coby Potvin, Victoria

OF: Trace Henry, Acadiana

DH: Bryant Shellenbarger, Brazos Valley

P: Henry Bird, Brazos Valley

P: Dontae Woodard, Brazos Valley

P: Joseph Standley, Texarkana

P: Deryk Serbantez, Victoria

P: Kris Peet, Acadiana

