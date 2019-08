The Brazos Valley Bombers used a six run sixth inning and cruised to an 8-2 win over the Texarkana Twins Tuesday night at Travis Field.

The Twins got a two run home run from Lee Thomas to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but the Bombers answered with a run in the 2nd and another in the 4th to even things at 3. Then erupt for six in the sixth to win their 6th title in seven years.