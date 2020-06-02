Bowling Green saves baseball program after cut

Called out, Bowling Green has saved its baseball program, which had been cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletic department spokesman Jason Knavel said that baseball is back immediately after “our passionate baseball alumni and donors have committed $1.5 million over the next three years.”

The Ohio school announced last month it was dropping baseball because of a projected $2 million athletic budget shortfall stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Former players immediately began a “Save BGSU Baseball” campaign and managed to raise the funds to rescue a program that produced former All-Star pitcher Orel Hershiser.

Like Bowling Green, other schools in the Mid-American Conference have had to drop sports as a result of financial hardships triggered by the pandemic.

