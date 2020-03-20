Brady, Gittens Named USTFCCCA National Finalists

Texas A&M assistant coach Sean Brady and multi-athlete Tyra Gittens were named national award finalists by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday.

Sean Brady and Tyra Gittens are one of three finalists in their respective categories. Brady is on the ballot for National Women's Assistant Coach of the Year and Gittens for National Women's Field Athlete of the Year.

Gittens, the 2020 SEC Cliff Harper Award recipient, was the only female Division I athlete to be an NCAA qualifier in three individual events. She led the nation in the pentathlon (4,391), as well as ranking third in the high jump (1.86m/6-1.25) and 11th in the long jump (6.42m/21-0.75). The junior is currently the all-time Aggie leader in pentathlon and equaled the school record in high jump.

Brady, in his third season with the Aggies, leads the jumps and combined events. He was named the USTFCCCA South Central Regional Assistant Coach of the Year on March 6.

His athletes produced 44 of the 58 points for Texas A&M at the SEC Indoor Championships, including two golds, one silver and one bronze. Under his direction, Gittens, Deborah Acquah and Ciynamon Stevenson each recorded top-5 marks in the NCAA in 2020.

Finalists advanced past the first round ballot which included Regional Athletes and Coaches of the Year recipients, standout performers and write-ins. Voting is conducted by all Division I head coaches.