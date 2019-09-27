Brazos Chrisian blasts Northside Homeschool

Brazos Christian trying to get back in the win column as they hosted Northside Homeschool Friday night.

The Eagles got things started early with big play by Bryce Steel.

He scrambled and found Trevor Collins in the end zone.

That put Brazos Christian up 21-0 midway through 1st quarter.

After a Northside turnover, The Eagles kept things rolling with another pass. This time Harris Powers got the honors, and took it down the field 45 yards for the touchdown.

Eagles were up 27-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Brazos Christian gets back in the win column tonight in a big way...beating Northside 69 to 7.

Next Friday, Brazos Christian welcomes Somerville to town.

The game against the Yeguas is set for 7 p.m.