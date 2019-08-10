Brazos Christian Eagles: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Eagles made the TAPPS playoffs for the tenth year in a row, but last season, they finished with just a 3-6 record under first-year head coach Ben Hoffmeier.

Hoffmeier says they have more of an identity this year. Their offense will lean primarily on senior quarterback Bryce Steel.

The Eagles believe their growing pains from last season are over. They're confident heading into year two under Hoffmeier.

"The kids understand what we want better, and I understand our athletes better. We've adapted and adjusted both our offense and our defense to really fit the skill-set of guys we have," said Hoffmeier. "Last year we were a combination of pro and spread. This year we're all in on the air raid. Our quarterback Bryce Steel has really taken to it and is running with it."

"It's going to be a lot of fun for us this year. We've changed to mostly just an air-it-out offense here," senior quarterback Bryce Steel commented. "We are much more prepared this year. Coach Hoffmeier has really taken control on both offensive and defensive sides."

Senior receiver/safety Trevor Collins added, "I really think this year's going to be a step up from last year. This is Coach Hoffmeier's second year. I really think we're going to get our offense going this year. We really didn't excel as much as we should have last year, but I think this year is going to be a good year for our offense and defense. We're going to really step it up."

The Brazos Christian Eagles kick off their 2019 campaign August 30th at Brentwood Christian.