Brazos Christian's quarterback Bryce Steel threw 498 yards and 9 touchdowns Friday night in a 67 to 6 home victory against Somerville.

Brazos Christian goes to 3 and 2 on the season while Somerville falls to 2 and 2.

The Eagles will travel to Galveston on October 19th to take on O'Connell.

The Yeguas will take on the Snook BlueJays on October 11th at Allen Academy in Bryan.