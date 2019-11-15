Brazos Christian post 48-28 first round victory

The Brazos Christian Eagles won their 1st round playoff game over Fort Worth Calvary Christian 48-28 Friday night at Eagle Field.

Brazos Christian scored on its opening possession on a 3 yard touchdown run by Grant Hancock giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Fort Worth Calvary drew even at 7 later in the first quarter when Brazos Christian scored 14 unanswered points to close out the first half and grab a 21-7 lead.

Bryce Steel connecting with Jacob Smith from 7 yards for a 14-7 lead. Steel then airing it out and finding Hayden Tillery from 30 yards to make it 21-7.

Brazos Christian will take on Hallettsville Sacred Heart next Saturday at 3 p.m. at Giddings High School.