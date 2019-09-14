Brazos Christian post shutout over KIPP to improve to 2-1

The Brazos Christian Eagle football team has started a winning streak after beating Houston KIPP Friday night on the road 54-0. Following a season opening loss to Brentwood Christian, the Eagles beat Snook last week 48-38. Friday night Brazos Christian will try to extend their winning streak to three as they'll travel to Anderson-Shiro to take on the Owls (3-0).

BCS defense stayed aggressive and held a shutout causing 6 turnovers. 3 Interceptions (Coby Clark 2, John Mark Gallagher) and 3 fumbles recovered (Stryker Gay returned for TD, Davis Carrol, Levi Hancock after a strip sack by Jax Bacak). The leading tacklers - Davis Carroll 11 and Clayton Jackson 8.

The offense kept rolling. Bryce Steel had over 150 yards passing in the 1st quarter for the 3rd straight game. He spread the ball around throwing touchdowns to 4 different receivers and having 5 receivers with 40 yards or more. Jacob Smith had 5 catches for 98 yards to lead the way. Steel’s line was 18-24-315-5 TDs- 0 INTs. Trevor Collins added in a 55 yard punt return late in the first half. Levi Hancock who replaced Steel in the 2nd half had 2 runs for 47 yards the 2nd for a 23 yard TD.