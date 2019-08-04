Brazos Valley Bombers Host Star Wars Night At the Ballpark

It is the first of two games for the Bombers in their homestand,and they returned to a Star Wars Night Theme, which everyone was excited to come out to the ballpark for. The Bombers were auctioning off specialty BB-8 StarWars jerseys that the players wore during the game thanks to Urban Optics. Hunter Coleman’s jersey went for $150 as he topped the night for the most money raised. Even though the Darkside won tonight we will be back in action tomorrow to strikeout cancer.

The Victoria Generals were the first ones to strike this game in the Top of the 1st. The Bombers came back in the 4th with a run of their own. The crowd was electric whenever Logan Saratori came across the home plate to tie up the game. The Generals took the lead for good in the 5th when they scored 4 runs. The Bombers then tried put on their rally caps in the bottom of the 9th, but only came up with 1 more run to end the game with 5-2.

The hitters that highlighted the night were Cole Coker and Kyle Bergeron. Cole Coker as the lead off hitter tonight, and led the team with 3 hits, 1 run, and 1 walk. Bergeron followed him up with 2 hits and he recorded an RBI for the team.

The pitchers tonight were Reese Easterling, Christian Vega, Hunter Dobbins, and Joe Buckendorff. They combined for 7 strikeouts throughout the night, and were able to throw a majority of their pitches for strikes at 61%. Easterling got the start in his return to the lineup as he went three scoreless innings.

The Bombers will be playing the Victoria Generals tomorrow at home again at 7:05. Make sure to come out tomorrow as the Bombers Strikeout Cancer with more specialty jerseys being auctioned off thanks to Baylor Scott and White.

