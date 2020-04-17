Brazos Valley Cavalry FC COVID-19 Update

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, who have won the last 2 division titles in the USL League 2 Mid-South Division, have been forced by the Covid-19 global pandemic to withdraw from the upcoming 2020 season.

“Ultimately, it is clear that in order to stay true to our core values and to act in the best interest of everyone involved with the club, including players, staff, host families, supporters and sponsors alike, we must withdraw from the 2020 season” said Team President Uri Geva.

The Cavalry chose to hold out hope for as long as possible for a return of soccer in some capacity, however, because the players where scheduled to begin reporting to the Brazos Valley in early May from all over the world, the unfortunate decision needed to be made.

Head Coach Gareth Glick added, “Our staff was very excited about our 2020 roster, we felt like we had a good chance to continue the on-field success of previous Cavalry clubs. While our players and staff are disappointed in the news, we completely understand and support the decision. We are already excited about the opportunity to start building for an amazing 2021 season right now.”

With a roster composed of international players from Japan, France, Brazil, Uruguay & the United Kingdom along with players from all over the United States, it became clear that the Cavalry would not be able to guarantee the safety of the players during their travels or the safety of the host families and staff.

Team President Uri Geva went on to add, “to date, this is the toughest decision we have had to make as an organization, but when you begin with the safety of all involved, the decision became easier. We knew that if we couldn’t control the environment and keep all safe, nothing else really mattered. It’s tough, but we all agree it is the best thing to do for our community, our fans, our staff and our players. This community is strong and supportive of one another, and together, we can overcome anything – even a global pandemic. It will require a complete and selfless commitment from each of us, and we must look after one another, even as we are forced to maintain a social distance as an act of community.”

“We absolutely support the Cavalry’s decision not to participate in the 2020 League Two season, this decision is about much more than soccer and we look forward welcoming them back in 2021, said USL Vice President Joel Nash. The League will continue to support the remaining Mid-South division clubs as they pursue possibilities of a season.”