Brazos Valley Pride handed out a trio of $500 scholarships on Thursday night at A&M Consolidated High School.

Caldwell product Logan Knesek will use the money when he attends A&M Kingsville next fall, while David Chavarria, who played for the BVCHEA Mustangs is bound for Blinn and A&M Consolidated product Thomas Hutchinson will continue his baseball career at Texas A&M.