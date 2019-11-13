Brazos Valley high school athletes sign November letters on intent

Nearly two dozen Brazos Valley high school student athletes signed college and university letters of intent for a number of sports today.

There were a pair of signings at Bryan High School. Lady Viking volleyball standout Susan 'Coco' Gillett signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Stephen F. Austin over in Nacogdoches. She currently holds 5 individual school records in volleyball and surpassed 2-thousand kills this season.

Meanwwhile Claire Beesaw will stay closer to home to continue competitive horse riding as a member of the Texas A&M Equestrian team. Claire will join her sister Evelyn who also rides for the Aggies. Claire began competitive riding at the age of 9 and chose Texas A&M over South Carolina.

Up at Centerville High School Hannah Matthews signed a basketball letter of intent to continue her Abilene Christian University.

Hannah chose A-C-U over Southern Nazarene in Oklahoma. She was a four year letter winner for the Lady Tigers and was an All Region selection as a post player last year averaging just over 13 points per game.

At A&M Consolidated six student athlete made their future plans official. Maddie Mckinney signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Houston Baptist. McKinney finished her high school career with 1270 digs and 120 kills.

Right handed pitcher Garrett Wright signed to play baseball at TCU. He was a member of the 2019 Texas Rangers Area Code team.

Daniel Altman signed to play baseball for Lamar. The middle infielder was a second team all district selection last season.

Outfielder Colson Sledge is headed to East Texas Baptist. He was a first team all district selection last season.

Utility player James Vaughn will head across the Red River to play at Southwestern Christian in Bethany, Oklahoma.

Infielder Connor Kaiser signed with Angelina College. He was a second team all district selection last season.

