Brazos Valley high school basketball finals December 17

Updated: Tue 10:23 PM, Dec 17, 2019

BRYAN, Texas -- Final scores from across the Brazos Valley for Saturday December 17th.

Girls

Tomball Memorial 42
Bryan 29

A&M Consiolidated 66
Brenham 30

Rudder 70
Magnolia West 61

Navasota 59
Sealy 33

Snook 42
Caldwell 9

Somerville 47
Shiner 34

Centerville 44
Frost 25

Franklin 49
Rogers 46

Leon 37
Lovelady 31

Thorndale 45
Hearne 33

Normangee 53
Aggieland Homeschool 48

Boys

Bryan 49
Tomball Memorial 36

Rudder 67
Houston Washington 65

Huntsville 80
Grand Oaks 54

Franklin 76
Elkhart 42

Hearne 76
Calvert 61

Mumford 43
Iola 30

Columbus 60
Dime Box 49

Anderson-Shiro 51
Centerville 46

Snook 44
Rockdale 55

 