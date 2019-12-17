Brazos Valley high school basketball finals December 17

BRYAN, Texas -- Final scores from across the Brazos Valley for Saturday December 17th.
Girls
Tomball Memorial 42
Bryan 29
A&M Consiolidated 66
Brenham 30
Rudder 70
Magnolia West 61
Navasota 59
Sealy 33
Snook 42
Caldwell 9
Somerville 47
Shiner 34
Centerville 44
Frost 25
Franklin 49
Rogers 46
Leon 37
Lovelady 31
Thorndale 45
Hearne 33
Normangee 53
Aggieland Homeschool 48
Boys
Bryan 49
Tomball Memorial 36
Rudder 67
Houston Washington 65
Huntsville 80
Grand Oaks 54
Franklin 76
Elkhart 42
Hearne 76
Calvert 61
Mumford 43
Iola 30
Columbus 60
Dime Box 49
Anderson-Shiro 51
Centerville 46
Snook 44
Rockdale 55