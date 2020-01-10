Brazos Valley high school basketball finals January 10

Updated: Fri 9:42 PM, Jan 10, 2020

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - High school basketball final scores from across the Brazos Valley on January 10th.

Girls:

Centerville 86
Latexo 19

Cy Springs 37
Bryan 22

Snook 73
Burton 27

Dime Box 43
Round Top Carmine 34

Somerville 62
North Zulch 37

Navasota 42
Caldwell 22

Hearne 58
Mumford 27

Lexington 59
Cameron 31

Franklin 58
McGregor 51

Madisonville 51
Mexia 48

Boys:

Cy Spring 70
Bryan 72

College Station 33
A&M Consolidated 44

Hearne 68
Mumford 45

Dime Box47
Round Top Carmine 45

Anderson-Shiro 41
Aggieland Home School 34

Iola 58
Bellville 53

Navasota 54
Madisonville 50

 