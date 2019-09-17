Brazos Valley high school volleyball finals - September 17

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -- Brazos Valley high school volleyball scores from September 17.
Bryan 25 25 28
Cy Park 18 23 26
College Station 15 21 25 25 15
Magnolia West 25 25 17 20 8
A&M Consolidated 25 25 25
Waller 11 15 14
Rudder 25 25 25
Katy Paetow 16 19 11
Brenham 25 25 25
Magnolia 16 21 14
Huntsvile 25 25 21 25
Montgomery 15 23 25 14
Caldwell 25 25 25
St. Joseph's Victoria 23 21 22
Bellville 25 25 25
Yoakum 11 12 6
Iola 25 25 25
Mexia 9 18 21
Anderson Shiro 20 25 25 25
New Waverly 25 17 19 17
Round Top Carmine 25 25 26 30
Snook 21 20 28 28
Fayetteville 25 25 25
Dime Box 2 11 11