Brazos Valley represented on TABC All State teams

A quartet of Brazos Valley high school girls' basketball players have been named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all state teams.

Megan Symank and her College Station Lady Cougars advanced to the state tournament this year and Mia Rivers was a big reason for their success. Rivers has been named to the 5A squad after averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds as College Station finished with a 25 and 8 record.

Franklin's Gary Watkins saw Mya Booker named to the 3-A All State team. Mya averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals this year as the Lady Lions finished with a 34-7 mark.

The Brazos Valley with a pair of players on the 2A All State team. Micah Goebel's Snook Lady Jays represented by Jaycie Brisco. She averaged 14 points per game as Snook finished the year with a 31-and-6 campaign.

Also on the 2A team is Centerville's Hannah Matthews. The future KBTX Classroom Champion averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds this year as the Lady Tigers finished 27-9 this year.