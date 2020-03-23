Brazos Valley represented on TABC boys All-State teams

A trio of Brazos Valley boys basketball players were named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches UIL All-State teams.

In 3A, Crockett's Allen Horace was named an all-stater. Horace was a near unstoppable force down low for the Bulldogs. The 6'6" Senior helped lead Crockett to a perfect district record and the regional tournament.

In 2-A, Luke Yellott out of Normangee earned all-state honors. Yellott was the starting point guard for a Panther team that went undefeated in district play. Normangee made it all the way to the regional finals.

And in 1-A, Calvert's M-J Thomas made the all-state team as just a freshman. Thomas led the Trojans to a perfect district record and to the regional quarterfinals. the Freshman Phenom averaged 17 points a game and 12 rebounds.

For the complete list of the 2019-2020 TABC UIL All-State Boys Basketball Teams, click the link on the right.