Bremond Tigers: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Bremond Tigers extended its postseason streak to nine seasons, wrapping up the regular season with a 5-5 record before bowing out of the playoffs to Snook in the bi-district round.

2018 was an up and down year for the Tigers, who were 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4 and 5-5 at various points of the season. “Making the playoffs was the best part of the season, but we had to battle a lot of injuries along the way,” said head coach Jeff Kasowski.

The Tigers return nine starters on offense and nine on defense as they hope to get back in the mix to win a district title.

Bremond’s spread attack will be led by junior quarterback Seth Kasowski who returns for his second season as the starter. Also look out for running back JT Anthony, who has a 4.6 40-yard dash time, slot receiver Dalton Wilganowski, who is the leading returning pass catcher in the Brazos Valley, receiver Casey Garrett and three-year starter on the line Nolan Hopcus.

“Skill position experience will be our biggest strength this season,” says Kasowski. He added, “We will need to improve our play on the offensive and defensive lines.” The defense features four returning starters on the line, two at linebacker and three in the secondary.

Kasowski says, “Garrett has good speed and is intelligent at defensive end. Hunter Wilganowski had over 100 tackles as a sophomore. Anthony and Seth Kasowski are back at safety and we return Riley Slafka and Garrett Mitchell at defensive tackle.” The Tigers open the season at Normangee before their home opener against a Thorndale team Kasowski believes will be the toughest game of the season.

Bremond plays six road games this season, but come district play they will get likely their two toughest opponents, Granger and Iola, at home. Kasowski says, “We expect to compete for a district championship and win in the playoffs.”