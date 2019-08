The Normangee Panthers fell to the Bremond Tigers in their season opener. Panthers were led by their new coach, Keith Sitton.

Bremond Tigers won 40 to 28.

Normangee will take a road trip to face off against Iola on Friday, September 6. Game will be at 7pm at Iola High School.

Bremond Tigers will host Thorndale Friday, September 6 @ 7:30pm. This game will be at Bremond High School.