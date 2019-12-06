Bremond falls to Falls City 35-28 in state quarterfinals

Bremond's postseason run came to an end Friday night with a 35-28 loss to Falls City in the state quarterfinals in Pflugerville.

Bremond's Seth Kasowski found Dalton Wilganowski twice in the endzone to take a 14-7 lead at the half. JT Anthony scored for the Tigers in the third quarter to take a 21-20 lead, but that would be the final lead of the game for Bremond. The Beavers pulled away to win 35-28.

Bremond's season comes to an end, but the Tigers advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time since they won the state title in 2016.