Bremond preparing for state quarterfinal match up with Falls City

The Bremond Tigers are heading to the state quarterfinal round of the playoffs and will face Falls City.

It's the first time the Tigers have gone four rounds deep since winning it all in 2016.

The Tigers are coming off of a 41-35 overtime win against Flatonia on Friday.

"There's a lot of character, we have a lot of hard working players out here, and I think we're going to do a pretty good job this week," said senior Cade Haring.

"We definitely need to stop their run, be focused, have a good mindset, and play together as a team," said senior JT Anthony.

"Well we gotta play some defense. You know those guys are really really big on the offensive and defensive lines and first thing we gotta do is keep them from pushing us around," said head coach Jeff Kasowski.

Both Bremond and Falls City head into the game with 12-1 records.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. in Pflugerville at The Pfield.

