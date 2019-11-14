Bremond rolls in playoff opener over Louise 50-13

The Bremond Tigers won their playoff opener over the Louise Hornets 50-13 Thursday night at Cubs Stadium in Brenham.

The Tigers scored on their first two possessions thanks to a pair of J.T. Anthony touchdown runs covering 17 an 7 yards on their way to building a 15-0 first quarter lead.

After a fumble late in the first quarter, the Tigers are able to score on their first possession of the second quarter on a 34 yard touchdown pass from Anthony to Cade Harring and the route is on 22-0.

Bremond will advance to the second round of the playoffs next week and face either Agua Dulce or D'Hanis who play on Saturday night.