Bremond stays unbeaten with 57-35 win over win less Leon

The Bremond Tigers (5-0) kept their unbeaten record in tact with a 57-35 win over the Leon Cougars (0-5) Friday night at Tiger Field in Bremond.

Seth Kasowski scored on a 72 yard quarterback keeper and J.T. Anthony has a 2 yard rushing touchdown to help Bremond build a 14-0 lead.

The Tigers will look to make it six in a row next week as they travel to Hamilton for their final non-district game. Kickoff will be at 7:30pm.

The Cougars will have their bye week next Friday and will open up district play on October 11 against the Normangee Panthers at Cougar Stadium in Jewett. Kickoff will be at 7:30pm.