Bremond tops Flatonia 41-35 in overtime

It took overtime, but Bremond came all the way back to beat Flatonia 41-35 in a Class 2A Division II regional round.

Flatonia took a 20-7 lead into the half, but the Bulldogs made adjustments at the half and got back in it. In the third quarter, JT Anthony scored his second touchdown of the night to give Bremond a 21-20 lead.

Regulation ended tied at 35. The Bremond defense held Flatonia on their opening drive of OT. JT Anthony scored the winner on a 20 yard run.

Bremond will play Falls City in the quaterfinals.