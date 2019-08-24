Brenham Cubs: 2019 Hometown Heroes

After going 3 rounds deep in the playoffs last season, The Cubs look to make the postseason for the 16th year in a row.

They have seven returning starters on offense and six on defense.

This squad will have strong leadership from their senior class. Brenham will be led by nine players who made the all-district team last season.

The Cubs saw success last year under first-year head coach Eliot Allen. Now starting year two of the Allen era, The Cubs say they're ready to go even further, and they've already seen improvement from last year.

"We got used to the playbook and all that. Got used to the coaches. We started working and understanding what we need to do, picking up stuff that we needed to pick up, and started working together," explained Brenham Offensive Lineman Garrett Wiesepape.

"Keep working hard, just like we have been last year. Listen and trust our coaches and teammates. Our coaches know what they're talking about, so if you just trust them and do what they do, they're going to tell you the right things, and we're going to get it done," said Brenham Wide Receiver/Punter Jackson Mueller.

"Well Brenham's always been a powerhouse. The only goal now is to just get a state ring," exclaimed Brenham Running Back/Linebacker Zyron Smith.

Brenham will kick off their season August 30th on the road at Magnolia West.