Brenham gets win at home over Waller

The Brenham football team beat Waller 38-13 Friday night in a non-district game at Cub Stadium. Brenham is now 1-1 on the season. Waller falls to 0-2 on the season.

Brenham quarterback Garrison Weiss threw two touchdown passes and Alldyn Schroeder threw one touchdown pass in the first half helping the Cubs build a 24-0 halftime lead.

Daylonn McCowan and Javon Dixon had rushing touchdowns in the second half helping Brenham get their first win of the season.

The Cubs will close out the non-district portion of their schedule September 14 on the road against Houston Heights. Brenham will open District 13-5A Division II play on September 27 at home against Bastrop Cedar Creek.