Brenham holds off Medina Valley 35-28 to advance to Area round

Brenham defeated Medina Valley on Friday night in a Class 5A Division II Bi-District round 35-28.

Tied at 14 in the second quarter, Brenham's Garrison Weiss threw a 36 yard touchdown pass to Carson Draehn to take a 21-14 lead going into the half.

Medina Valley stayed in it. With under a minute left to play, Mason Vogel caught a tipped pass in the end zone to make it a 35-28 game.

The Panther recovered the onside kick, but Kaden Watts intercepted Charlie Marsh to seal the victory.

Brenham advances to the Area round to play Alice.