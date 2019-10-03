Bridgeland builds big lead and tops Bryan 49-24

The Bridgeland Bears (5-1, 3-1) built a 21-0 first quarter lead and cruised to a 49-24 win over the Bryan Vikings (1-4, 0-3) Thursday night at the Berry Center down in Houston.

After falling behind 21-0 Bryan got on the board courtesy of a 7 yard touchdown run by Jalen Davis. Davis would also have a touchdown run in the 2nd half.

One of the few bright spots for the Vikings was quarterback/kicker Nico Bulhof hitting a 47 yard field goal in the 4th quarter cutting Bridgeland's lead to 49-17.

Bryan will look to snap their four game losing streak next Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium against Cy Lakes. Kickoff is scheduled for 7p.m. on October 11.