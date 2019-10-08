Brielle Warren powers College Station past A&M Consolidated 25-17, 25-21, 25-21

The College Station Cougar volleyball team beat A&M Consolidated in three sets Tuesday night at Tiger Gym, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21.

Brielle Warren led the Lady Cougars with 17 kills, while Shreya Sunkari added 7 kills.

With the win College Station (22-3, 8-0) extended its lead in District 19-5A to 2 games over A&M Consolidated (19-4, 6-2).

College Station will host Magnolia West on Friday night at Cougar Gym while A&M Consolidated will look to bounce back on Friday as they travel to Waller.