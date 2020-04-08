Brock will continue college career at Central Michigan

Former College Station quarterback Ty Brock announced on social media Wednesday that he is transferring to Central Michigan after spending three seasons at Sam Houston State.

Brock red shirted in 2017. In the last two seasons combined he played in 21 games throwing for over 3885 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 151 yards and scored four touchdowns.

Brock had five 300 yards passing games during his Sam Houston State career.

He made history in 2018 against Stephen F. Austin becoming the first Bearkat to have a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game.

That chapter is now over for Brock and he is excited to be a Chippewa.

"I'm really excited and I'm really grateful for the opportunity," said Brock.

"I've had a lot of coaches help me get here. Back in high school I got recruited by a lot of FCS schools, so for a lot of reasons it feels like I'm living a dream," concluded the Sam Houston State transfer.

Ty said because of the COVID-19 he is making the decision without physically seeing the campus, but that Assistant Head Coach Kevin Barbay gave him a tour of the campus through face time.

