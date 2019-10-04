Bronze medal for Fred Kerley in 400m final at World Championships

Aggie alum Fred Kerley earned a bronze medal in the 400m final at the IAAF World Championships on Friday inside Khalifa International Stadium as he posted a time of 44.17 seconds.

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas produced the sixth fastest time ever as his 43.48 secured gold while Colombia’s Anthony Zambrano registered an Area record of 44.15 to edge out Kerley for silver.

Finishing behind Kerley were Demish Gaye of Jamaica (44.46), Grenada’s Kirani James (44.54), Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir (44.94), Machel Cedenio of Trinidad & Tobago (45.30) and Jamaica’s Akeem Bloomfield (45.36).

Kerley, who placed seventh in the 2017 World Championship final, entered this final holding the fastest time among the field with a career best 43.64 to win the USATF Championship in July. Gardiner, who had a season best of 44.14 prior to the World Championships, ran 44.13 in the semifinal and then bettered his career best of 43.87 set in Doha (2018) during the final.

Over the final two days of the World Championships this weekend, three Aggie alums are part of 4x400 relay pools for the semifinal on Saturday and the final on Sunday. They include Jessica Beard and Kerley for the United States along with Deon Lendore with Trinidad & Tobago.

The women’s 4x400 relay semifinal starts at 11:55 a.m. (CT) while men’s 4x400 semifinal starts at 12:25 p.m. on Saturday. The finals on Sunday are run at 1:15 p.m. for the women and 1:30 p.m. for the men.