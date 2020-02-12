Browns' Garrett reinstated by NFL after 6-game suspension

Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL after his suspension for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet.

Garrett missed Cleveland's final six games last season after his disturbing attack on Rudolph in the closing seconds of a Nov. 14 game that was nationally televised. Garrett has been remorseful since the incident and Monday he met with Commissioner Roger Goodell and league officials in New York.

Garrett is cleared to return to all activities with the Browns.

As the Browns were wrapping up a rare win over the Steelers, Garrett pulled down Rudolph after a pass attempt and the two wrestled on the ground. Rudolph tried to pull off Garrett's helmet but couldn't. Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung and struck him with it, triggering a brawl between the teams.