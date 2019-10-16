Browns' Garrett said he was punched by 'fan' wanting picture

The Browns are even taking hits off the field.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett said he was punched in the face Wednesday by a "fan" who wanted to take a picture with him. Garrett posted on his Twitter account that the person "hopped" out of his car before delivering a blow that had little effect on the muscular 6-foot-4, 270-pounder.

"Put your legs into it," Garrett wrote, "might have actually made me flinch."

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the incident "and appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Garrett and his teammates practiced earlier in the day at the team's headquarters before being excused during their bye week.

The Browns are just 2-4 after being picked as a potential Super Bowl contender following a busy offseason. They play the defending champion Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Oct. 27.