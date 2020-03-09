Bryan Lady Vikings top Cy Springs 3-1 on Senior Night

The Bryan girls' soccer team beat Cy Springs 3-1 Monday Night at Merrill Green Stadium for Senior Night.

The Lady Vikings dominated possession in the first half, but were unable to find the back of the net with the score tied 0-0 at the half. In the 43rd minute, the Lady Panthers scored to take a 1-0 lead. Later off a corner kick by Bryan's Emeyda Cruz, the ball was stopped right around the goal-line. Vikings' players and coaches thought the ball had crossed into the goal, but the referees called the controversial call a save.

Bryan scored in the 54th minute on a penalty kick by Cruz to tie the game 1-1. Then in the 64th minute, Ellen Covey assisted Halle Hernandez for the goal to take the lead for Bryan. Kiara Acuna scored in the 73rd minute to make it 3-1 Lady Vikings. Cruz got the assist.

Bryan will be back in action Tuesday, March 17th at Cy Ranch.