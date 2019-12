Aggie Swim Club coach Henry Clark announced Thursday afternoon that Viking senior swimmer Abby Surley would be continuing her athletic career by signing a National Letter of Intent with Gardner Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.

Abby says she can swim any stroke and any distance, but specializes in the middle distances and likes the breast stroke.

Surley plans on pursuing a degree in nursing and choose the Bulldogs over U.T. Permian Basin in Odessa.