Bryan Viking soccer wins season opener over Elgin

The Bryan Viking soccer team picked up a 3-0 win over Elgin Friday night in the team's season opener at Merrill Green Stadium.

Bryan (1-0) got goals from Christopher Chavez and Rony Puerto in the first half on their way to a 2-0 lead.

In the 2nd half Javier Munoz defected a free kick by Cesar Silva into the back of the net that wrapped up the scoring by Bryan.

The Vikings will step back on the field next Thursday at Tiger Field at A&M Consolidated High School when they will take on Boswell as part of the Aggieland Classic. The match is scheduled to begin at 1pm.