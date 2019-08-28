Bryan Vikings: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Bryan Vikings featured one of the best defenses in school history, but it wasn’t enough to help them reach the playoffs in their first season in Class 6A. While the defense limited the opposition to ten points or fewer three times, the offense got shut out three times, including a frustrating 3-0 loss at Cy Lakes.

The Vikings get ready for another season of 6A football with some holes to fill on both sides of the ball. The team returns some very good talent, especially on defense. Defensive lineman Dillon Carroll, linebacker Nick McDaniel, cornerbacks Xavier Johnson and Christian Richardson and safety Darius Peterson are coming off very good seasons and look to lead the Viking defense in 2019. The offense loses some firepower, including quarterback Kerry Brooks who transferred to A&M Consolidated.

Niko Bulhoff saw some time under center as a sophomore and should have the inside track at the starting QB job entering the season. Ja’Lijah Tyler and Jalen Davis have plenty of speed at running back and sophomore Duwayne Paulhill could find himself in the mix as well. The Vikings have plenty of returning talent on the line, but Jake Bennett is the only returning starter. Kenny Collins and Gary Lynch will be the main pass catching threats back this season.

Bryan finished sixth, three games out of the final playoff spot, in a very competitive District 14-6A a year ago and head coach Ross Rogers feels it will be even tougher this time around. He will find out what his Vikings are made of early in the season.

The Vikings will only get a pair of non-district games: the season opener at an improving Waller squad and the home opener the following week in the Crosstown Showdown against A&M Consolidated. The first two district games are against teams coming off a trip to the playoffs in Tomball Memorial and Langham Creek.