Bryan Vikings fall to Cy Ranch 56-14

The Bryan Vikings traveled to Cypress for a showdown against Cy Ranch at the Berry Center. The Mustangs score 28 before Bryan is able to respond. Vikings finally get on the board when quarterback Nico Buloff keeps it himself for a 61 yard touchdown to make it 28 to 7 in the second quarter. It was 35-7 at the half and didn't get any better as Bryan loses 56-14. The Bryan Vikings (2-7, 1-6) face Cypress Woods at Merrill-Green Stadium on November 8, 2019 at 7:00p.