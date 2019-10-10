Bryan back home to face Cy Lakes

The Bryan football team will host Cy Lakes Friday in a District 10-6A game. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.

Bryan enters the game with a 1-4 record and 0-3 in district play after last week's loss to Bridgeland. The Vikings are putting in work on both sides of the ball to try and get things turned around. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, "Defensively we have to get stops. We have to get off the field on third down and longs, not that there were a lot of third down and longs but there were some third down and eights and nines. We just don't get off the field." Rogers added, "Offensively we are not moving the ball well enough to give the teams long fields."

Last season Cy Lakes beat Bryan 3-0.