Bryan battles to 0-0 draw in district opener

The Vikings held off a very physical and speedy Langham Creek team in District 14-6A action tonight at Merrill Green Stadium. Freshman keeper, Josue Gonzales played huge in the goal for the Vikings and earned the clean sheet in a 0-0 tie for the match. The shutout didn't come easy as the Lobos mounted several attacks against the Vikings.

In the first half, the Lobos used a set piece to place a ball away from the keepers reach and towards the goal, but midfielder, Uriel Murillo, was holding on the goal line and was able to head the ball out for the save. Cesar Silva had an early one-on-one in the first half with the Lobo keeper but came up short on his shot.

The defensive backs continually thwarted off the Lobos attacks tonight and more importantly, the Vikings earn a point in district play.

Viking Defensive Unit tonight:

Benjamin Velazquez

Roger Maldonado

Nico Bulhof

Luis Sanchez

Yanni Vasilakis

Josue Gonzales

JV Blue lost 2-0 to Lobos

JV Silver lost 3-0 to Lobos

The Vikings will head to district leading Bridgeland on Tuesday January 28.