The Bryan Vikings used a dominating 2nd half and beat Tomball Memorial 63-38 Friday night at Viking Gym.

Dom Caldwell lead Bryan in scoring with 15 points, while Rodney Johnson tossed in 13 and Aleks Kalaouze added 8.

Tomball Memorial got 11 points from Braeden Nutter.

Bryan will step back on the court Tuesday as they travel to Langham Creek to take on the Lobos. Tip off is set for 7pm.