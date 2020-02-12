Bryan boys soccer falls to Cy Ranch 4-1

Bryan Vikings (6-5-3, 2-4-1) fell to the Cypress Ranch Mustangs 4-1 Wednesday evening. The Mustangs scored early off a breakaway, but neither team was able to score again for the remainder of the first half for a 1-0 Mustang advantage.

The Vikings held on but a PK opportunity and two set pieces allowed the Mustangs to add to their total. The Vikings had a solid counter and Rony Puerto was able to get one past the Mustang keeper to close the gap 3-1 midway through the second half.

Luis Sanchez and Yanni Vasilakis played well for the Vikings in the match.

The Vikings will finish out the first half of district play this Saturday at Merrill Green Stadium vs Cypress Woods Wildcats.

JV Silver- 10am

JV Blue- 11:30am

Varsity- 1:30pm

JV Blue picked up their first win of District play with a 2-0 victory over the Mustangs. Kelvin Zelaya scored both goals with Yair Vega assisting on one. Chandler Freeman played well in goal with several key saves to keep the clean sheet.

JV Silver fell 1-0 in a hard fought battle against the Mustangs.